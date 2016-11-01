BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
* group's contracted sales for month of october 2016 amounted to approximately rmb4.29 billion Source text:(bit.ly/2fpNNWz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.