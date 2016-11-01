BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 St. Modwen Properties Plc :
* Announce that Mark Allan joins company today as chief executive designate and executive director
* Mark Allan will be appointed CEO with effect from Dec. 1 2016 following retirement of Bill Oliver on Nov. 30 2016
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.