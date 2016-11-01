Nov 1 Capitaland Ltd
* Beijing Jiade Xinyuan Commercial Property has increased
its registered capital from rmb550 million (approximately s$113
million) to rmb1.1 billion
* capital increase is result of cash injection of an
aggregate amount of rmb550 million (approximately s$113 million)
by bjxcp's sole shareholder
* proceeds of capital increase will be used to fund working
capital requirements of BJXCP.
* capital increase is not expected to have any material
impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for financial
year ending 31 dec 2016.
