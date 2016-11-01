Nov 1 Capitaland Ltd

* Beijing Jiade Xinyuan Commercial Property has increased its registered capital from rmb550 million (approximately s$113 million) to rmb1.1 billion

* capital increase is result of cash injection of an aggregate amount of rmb550 million (approximately s$113 million) by bjxcp's sole shareholder

* proceeds of capital increase will be used to fund working capital requirements of BJXCP.

* capital increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 dec 2016.