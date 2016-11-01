Nov 1 Arcam

* GE Sweden Holdings AB holds 29.7 percent of shares, a filing from the Swedish FSA shows on Tuesday

* GE has offered SEK 300/shr in Arcam, valuing the Swedish 3D printer maker at SEK 6.2 billion ($691 million). The minimum acceptance threshold for the offer is set to 75 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9719 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)