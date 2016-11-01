Nov 1 Brookdale Senior Living Inc
* Brookdale enters into agreements with HCP and Blackstone
* Says transactions to result in restructurings or lease
terminations for 97 hcp-leased communities
* Blackstone has agreed to purchase 64 community portfolio
(5,967 units) for $1.125 billion subject to existing leases
* Brookdale senior living- to buy 15% ownership interest in
jv that intends to buy a portfolio of 64 communities currently
leased to brookdale by hcp
* Brookdale senior living-entered agreement with affiliates
of blackstone to buy 15% in jv that intends to buy 64
communities leased to brookdale by hcp
* Brookdale senior living-brookdale, blackstone to form a
joint venture into which blackstone will contribute portfolio at
closing of purchase from hcp
* Brookdale senior living inc - following closing of
transaction, expected in q1 of 2017, brookdale will manage
communities on behalf of joint venture
* Brookdale senior living- upon completion of these
financing transactions , brookdale expects to receive
distributions of more than $200 million from jv
