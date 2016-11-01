Nov 1 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA prohibits six individuals for their part in unauthorised collective investment scheme

* Scott Crawley, Daniel Forsyth, Adam Hawkins, Ross Peters, Aaron Petrou and Dale Walker have today been prohibited

* Between July 2008 and November 2011 individuals were involved in operation of unauthorised collective investment scheme through 3 companies

* Scheme led to over 100 investors losing just under 4.3 mln stg and the individuals who operated the scheme received sentences totaling more than 30 years Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eWSqCQ] (Bengaluru Newsroom)