Nov 1 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA prohibits six individuals for their part in
unauthorised collective investment scheme
* Scott Crawley, Daniel Forsyth, Adam Hawkins, Ross Peters,
Aaron Petrou and Dale Walker have today been prohibited
* Between July 2008 and November 2011 individuals were
involved in operation of unauthorised collective investment
scheme through 3 companies
* Scheme led to over 100 investors losing just under 4.3 mln
stg and the individuals who operated the scheme received
sentences totaling more than 30 years
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eWSqCQ]
(Bengaluru Newsroom)