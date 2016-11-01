BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 1 Luye Pharma Group Ltd :
* Group's product candidate, triptorelin acetate extended release microspheres for injection has obtained approval from china fda
* Approval to initiate clinical trials for treatment of prostate cancer, female infertility and breast cancer
Source text: (bit.ly/2f8tucL)
Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis