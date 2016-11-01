BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Iron Mountain Inc:
* Iron mountain inc - adjusted EPS for Q3 was $0.27 per diluted share
* Q3 FFO per share $0.44
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 13 percent to $0.55per share
* Iron Mountain Inc - total reported revenues for Q3 were $943 million, compared with $747 million in 2015
* Q3 revenue view $933.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iron mountain inc - sees fy2016 FFO per share (normalised) $1.82-$1.90; sees fy2016 adjusted EPS $1.10 - $1.20
* Iron mountain inc - sees fy2017 FFO per share (normalised) $2.10 - $2.35; sees fy2017 adjusted EPS $1.15 - $1.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dYefoY) Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO