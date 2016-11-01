BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Emerson Electric Co
* Q4 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.96 excluding items
* Expect net and underlying sales in automation solutions platform to be down 4 to 7 percent in 2017
* Net sales in Q4 of $5.5 billion were down 6 percent
* Emerson electric co says "fiscal 2017 will remain difficult, particularly for automation businesses"
* Sees FY 2017 reported earnings per share from continuing operations to be $2.35 to $2.50
* Qtrly reported earnings per share decreased 31 percent to $0.68
* Total Emerson net and underlying sales are expected to be down 1 to 3 percent for FY 2017
* Emerson electric - "Expect 2017 to be another challenging year in what has become unprecedentedly long industrial downturn characterized by market volatility"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $5.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2f8kF23) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.