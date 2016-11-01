BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Zebra Technologies Corp
* Zebra technologies to restate certain prior period financials; expects completion by nov. 15
* Zebra technologies corp says restatement is expected to be completed by nov. 15, 2016
* Zebra technologies corp says on an after-tax basis, impact of corrections will increase loss for full year ended dec. 31, 2015 by up to $35 million
* Zebra technologies- for 2015, on gaap basis, impact of corrections will be to increase loss for fy ended dec 31,2015 by about $17 million on pre-tax basis
* Zebra technologies -errors primarily relate to accounting for income taxes, underaccrual of certain 2015 estimates
* Zebra technologies corp - expects to achieve a higher-than-expected adjusted ebitda margin and midpoint of its adjusted net sales for q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.