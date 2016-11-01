BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Solomon Systech International Ltd :
* Company also entered into product purchase and sale agreement with seller
* Asset purchase agreement at cash consideration of usd17 million
* Solomon systech international ltd- company agreed to purchase, and seller conditionally agreed to sell, product at a cash consideration of usd6 million
* Entered into asset purchase agreement, pursuant to which co agreed to purchase target assets
* Seller is microchip technology incorporated
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015