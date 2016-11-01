BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Staples Inc
* Implements new student loan repayment plan for sales associates and high performers
* Student loan repayment plan is being administered by Tuition.io
* Staples - program initially targets specific new hire sales associates, internal candidates who have been identified as high potential, top performers
* Will also pay certain eligible full-time US associates their loan principal paid at $100/per month for 36 months
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.