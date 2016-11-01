Nov 1 Staples Inc

* Implements new student loan repayment plan for sales associates and high performers

* Student loan repayment plan is being administered by Tuition.io

* Staples - program initially targets specific new hire sales associates, internal candidates who have been identified as high potential, top performers

* Will also pay certain eligible full-time US associates their loan principal paid at $100/per month for 36 months