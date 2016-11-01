BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Endo International Plc
* Endo begins shipment of Generic Seroquel XR
* Endo international - Par Pharmaceutical has begun shipping four dosage strengths (50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg) of quetiapine fumarate extended release tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.