BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 mybet Holding SE :
* Closing of C4U sale
* Agreement sets final purchase price for C4U to around 3.6 million euros ($3.96 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015