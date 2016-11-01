Nov 1 Scanfil Oyj :

* Statutory negotiations at Scanfil Vantaa Oy closed

* Total of 56 workers and salaried employees at Vantaa plant will be made redundant.

* Negative impact on earnings resulting from factory closing is estimated at approximately 0.4 million euros ($440,000) Source text for Eikon:

