US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* SSWL registers 1% growth in october led by 33% growth in tractor volumes
* Says expects to clock 11 percent y-o-y volume growth in Q3 FY 16-17
* Says order book remains robust for second half with recovery coming from cv, tractor and pv segment
* Sales were flat due to impact of shutdowns due to diwali falling in Oct versus in Nov last year Source text: bit.ly/2f8o6pN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)