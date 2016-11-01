BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Apt Satellite Holdings Ltd -
* Units and china great wall industry corporation entered into a letter of intent
* Total investment amount of hts system is approximately rmb 10 billion
* Loi in relation to construction and development of global high- throughput satellite communication system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015