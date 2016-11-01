BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Qtrly total revenue $2,733 million versus $3,246 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says total average daily production volumes were 605,000 boe for Q3 of 2016, compared to 653,000 boe for Q2 of 2016
* Occidental Petroleum - Average worldwide realized crude oil prices were $41.49 per barrel for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 5 percent compared with Q2
* Occidental Petroleum Corp - Chemical pre-tax earnings for Q3 of 2016 were $117 million compared to $88 million for Q2 of 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2eizEYw) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.