BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Europe receives FBOT authorisation
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - CFTC has approved ICE Futures Europe's application to become registered under foreign boards of trade requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO