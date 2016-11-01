Nov 1 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd -

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with transferor, debtor Deng and Hua

* Deal in relation to acquisition by transferee of debt receivables and associated security package from transferor

* Deal for consideration of RMB520 million

* Transferee is Shaanxi Reshine Biotech and transferor is Ding Feng Hospital Management