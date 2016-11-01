BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 1 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd -
* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with transferor, debtor Deng and Hua
* Deal in relation to acquisition by transferee of debt receivables and associated security package from transferor
* Deal for consideration of RMB520 million
* Transferee is Shaanxi Reshine Biotech and transferor is Ding Feng Hospital Management
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis