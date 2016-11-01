Nov 1 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Qtrly $3.6 billion of net interest income, up $203 million from the second quarter of 2016.

* Federal home loan mortgage corp - dividend obligation to treasury in december 2016 will be $2.3 billion

* Federal home loan mortgage corp - $113 million provision for credit losses for q3, shift from a benefit of $775 million in the second quarter of 2016

* Federal home loan mortgage corp - comprehensive income of $2.3 billion for third quarter 2016

* Federal home loan mortgage - single-family guarantee segment earnings were $497 million for q3, a decrease of $87 million from q2 of 2016

* Federal home loan mortgage corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Federal home loan mortgage corp - qtrly single-family guarantee business serious delinquency rate of 1.02 percent, a decline of 6 bps from june 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: