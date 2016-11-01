Nov 1 Dabur India Ltd

* Says Dabur South Africa signed deals with CTL Group of companies

* Deal to buy South African biz of development, manufacturing, packaging,sale of personal care products of Ctl Contracting Proprietary Ltd

* Deal to buy certain equipments of Carbotec Laboratories Proprietary Ltd

* Says 6 million rand payable to CTL Contracting Proprietary

* Deal to buy immovable property from ctl management, personnel services proprietary ltd Source text: here Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)