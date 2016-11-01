US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 1 Dabur India Ltd
* Says Dabur South Africa signed deals with CTL Group of companies
* Deal to buy South African biz of development, manufacturing, packaging,sale of personal care products of Ctl Contracting Proprietary Ltd
* Deal to buy certain equipments of Carbotec Laboratories Proprietary Ltd
* Says 6 million rand payable to CTL Contracting Proprietary
* Deal to buy immovable property from ctl management, personnel services proprietary ltd Source text: here Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)