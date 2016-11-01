BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Mingfa Group International Co Ltd
* As at Nov 1, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor, still in progress
* As at Nov 1, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor, still in progress

* Trading in shares and debt securities of company on stock exchange will remain suspended until further notice
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO