Nov 1 First Solar Inc
* First Solar, MCE sign power purchase agreement
* First Solar - entered into a power purchase agreement for
electricity generated from 40MWACOF First Solar's little bear
solar project in Fresno County, CA.
* First Solar Inc -Terms of deal were not disclosed.
* First Solar Inc - MCE will initially purchase electricity
from Little Bear's 40mwacfirst phase
* First Solar Inc - MCE will have an option to expand up to
project's full 160MWACAS their load increases through potential
expansion
* First Solar Inc -Project is anticipated to begin
construction in 2019, with commissioning expected in 2020
