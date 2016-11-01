BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Fitch Ratings
* GE/Baker deal underscores oil patch efficiency push
* expect global exploration & production (E&P) spending/activity to "moderately increase" in 2017, with a more robust growth profile in 2018
* believes regulatory risks should be less than hurdles experienced in previously proposed Halliburton-Baker hughes merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO