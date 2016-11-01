Nov 1 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
* Company entered into agreements for proposed acquisition
of entire equity interest of sichuan ganghong enterprise
management
* Beijing yan bao auto service co. Entered into a sale and
purchase agreement (a with sichuan ganghong investment holdings
group
* Beijing yan bao has agreed to acquire, and ganghong
investment has agreed to sell, 51% of equity interest of
ganghong enterprise management
* Aggregate consideration payable by company and beijing yan
bao under acquisition agreements shall be no more than rmb520
million
* Company and beijing yan bao entered into second agreement
with itochu corporation and itochu china
* Company has agreed to acquire, and itochu corporation has
agreed to sell, 25% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise
management
