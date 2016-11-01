BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Egyptian exchange
* Cancels transactions executed on Beltone Financial's shares on Nov 01, as per bourse chairman's decision and article 21 of capital market law Source: (bit.ly/2fqudJy) Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO