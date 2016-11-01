BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 HC International Inc :
* In q3 of 2016, group's completed gross merchandise volume amounted to approximately RMB10.4 billion
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015