Nov 1 Kellogg Co
* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in
n. America and europe to remain flat at constant currency
* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in
Latin America and Asia Pacific to grow in low-single digits at
constant currency
* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales to
remain flat, operating margin to grow about 18 percent at
constant currency
* CFO- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake
acquisition in Brazil
* CFO- expect 2017 operating margin to grow 16-17 percent
* N. America head- disappointed with results of U.S. Frozen
foods, canada, and Kashi in Q3
* N. America head- will remove artificials from all of our
waffles in the first quarter
* Uk cereal makes up just over 20% of Europe sales,
underperformed in Special K, sluggish economy and difficult
retail environment resulted in price deflation
* Hitting top end of 2016 zero-based budgeting savings
target of $150 million $180 million
