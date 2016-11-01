BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Sasfin Holdings Ltd
* Is in discussions with a potential broad-based black economic empowerment investor
* Should agreement be concluded, it may have a material effect on price of company's securities
* Such discussions may lead to conclusion of a formal agreement with B-BBEE investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO