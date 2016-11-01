BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Zall Group Ltd :
* Unit entered into an agreement in relation to acquisition of up to approximately 60.49% of equity interest
* Unit to acquire 60.49% of equity interest in Shenzhen Agricultural Product E-Commerce Joint Stock Company
* Deal at a consideration of up to HK$2.59 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fqJLNB] Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO