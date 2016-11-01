BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Walker & Dunlop Inc
* On October 31, co's unit entered into a twelfth amendment to warehousing credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* Walker & Dunlop says amendment, among other things, extends expiration date of warehousing agreement from Oct 31, 2016 to October 30, 2017 - SEC filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO