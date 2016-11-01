Nov 1 Esure Group Plc

* At a general meeting of group shareholders approved the demerger of gocompare

* Expected that demerger of Gocompare.com group plc from esure will become effective on 3 November 2016

* Dealings in shares of Gocompare.com will commence at 8.00 a.m. on Nov 3