Nov 1 Mic Electronics Ltd :

* says approved sale of Candilux Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 22.2 million rupees versus profit 78.1 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol net sales 539.7 million rupees versus 529.4 million rupees year ago