BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Deutsche Boerse AG :
* Order book turnover at Deutsche Boerse's cash market amounted to 98.7 billion euros ($108.83 billion) in October (October 2015: 126.7 billion euros) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO