BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Shun Tak Holdings Ltd :
* HTDL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company and JV partner together succeeded in bid
* Bid of land use rights of land offered for sale by Pudong New Area Planning And Land Authority
* Transaction confirmation has been entered into between Shanghai Land Exchange Centre, HTDL and JV partner
* JV partner succeeded in bid of land use rights for RMB1.95 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO