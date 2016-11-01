BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Shun Tak Holdings Ltd
* STNV, company and sai wu entered into agreement
* Sai Wu conditionally agreed to sell entire issued share capital of certain companies
* total consideration under spa is hk$1.5 billion
* Terminates transaction in relation to nam van site acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO