BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Fitch:
* Italian insurers' ratings unaffected by October earthquakes
* Expect insured losses to be below EUR100M-EUR200M range related to October earthquakes Source text for Eikon:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO