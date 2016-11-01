BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Volkswagen Financial Services Ag
* Supervisory board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG approved a reorganization measure of volkswagen financial services group
* Volkswagen Bank gmbh, which is currently a subsidiary of volkswagen financial services ag, shall become a direct subsidiary of volkswagen ag by way of a spin-off
* Aim of such reorganization is improved transparency for regulatory authority and increased efficiency
* Implementation of this measure is subject to approval of supervisory board of volkswagen ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO