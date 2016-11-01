Nov 1 Volkswagen Financial Services Ag

* Supervisory board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG approved a reorganization measure of volkswagen financial services group

* Volkswagen Bank gmbh, which is currently a subsidiary of volkswagen financial services ag, shall become a direct subsidiary of volkswagen ag by way of a spin-off

* Aim of such reorganization is improved transparency for regulatory authority and increased efficiency

* Implementation of this measure is subject to approval of supervisory board of volkswagen ag