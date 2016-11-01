BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Central Federal Corp :
* Board authorized continuation of Company's stock repurchase program pursuant to which Co may purchase up to 3% of common stock
* Stock repurchase program has been extended for an additional six-month period commencing on November 10, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f9X4i3] Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO