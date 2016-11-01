BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 OneChicago Llc :
* October 2016 volume of 898,012, an increase of 54% year-over-year
* Open interest decreased 36% year-over-year to 376,518 contracts on securities finance exchange at close-of-market, October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO