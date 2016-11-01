BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 OCC :
* Cleared contract volume in Oct was 318.4 million contracts, a 13 percent decrease from October 2015
* Exchange-listed options volume reached 309.6 million contracts in October, a 15 percent decrease from October 2015
* Cleared futures volume at OCC in October was 8.8 million contracts, a 60 percent increase from October 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO