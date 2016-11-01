Nov 1 OCC :

* Cleared contract volume in Oct was 318.4 million contracts, a 13 percent decrease from October 2015

* Exchange-listed options volume reached 309.6 million contracts in October, a 15 percent decrease from October 2015

* Cleared futures volume at OCC in October was 8.8 million contracts, a 60 percent increase from October 2015 Source text for Eikon: