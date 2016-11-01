Nov 1 Emerson Electric Co :
* Some "minor restructuring" going on underneath the
Commercial Residential Solutions business - Conf call
* Focused on trying to bring in some additional acquisitions
in 2017 - Conf call
* Automation Solutions business is looking at probably down
10 percent in sales in Q1 - Conf call
* Will start seeing positive Automation Solutions orders in
late Q3 2017 - Conf call
* Expecting moderate growth in China for Commercial
Residential Solutions business for 2017 - Conf call
* "Orders in Automation Solutions have stabilized in China"
- Conf call
* "We are cautiously optimistic about China that we will see
low single-digit positive growth in 2017" - Conf call
* Going to be looking at an additional $3 billion to $4
billion of acquisitions over the next two to three years - Conf
call
* Either this quarter or next quarter, price-cost ratio
pressures are going to build - Conf call
