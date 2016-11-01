BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE Futures U.S. says daily trading limit for all frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) futures will expand to 20 cents per pound above and below the prior day Settlement Price
* ICE Futures U.S. says the expansion is effective with start of trading for Nov. 2 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO