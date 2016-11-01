BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden Holdings increases quarterly dividend on common shares by 7.1% and declares dividends on preference shares
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7.1 percent to $0.15per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO