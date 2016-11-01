Nov 1 Mesabi Trust

* Mesabi Trust - On Oct 27 trustees received quarterly royalty report of iron ore product shipments from Silver Bay, Minnesota during quarter ended Sept 30

* Royalty report from Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.

* Mesabi Trust was credited with a base royalty of $1.6 million; also was credited with a bonus royalty in amount of $571,691