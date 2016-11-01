Nov 1 Nikkei:

* NTT Data Corp's operating profit likely rose 30 percent on the year to about 40 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei

* NTT Data Corp's sales apparently grew 5 percent to roughly 780 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei

* NTT Data Corp sees sales rising 2 percent to 1.65 trillion yen, operating profit climbing 4 percent to 105 billion yen for FY ending in March - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2ejRkTr)