BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 1 Mercedes-Benz USA:
* Reported October sales of 28,659 vehicles, decreasing 1.0 pct from 28,952 vehicles sold during same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing