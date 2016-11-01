BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* Expects adjusted expense for full year 2016 to be about $56 billion excluding legal expense - SEC filing
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - expects total net charge-offs of about $4.75 billion for 2016, increase from 2015 driven by loan growth, higher charge-offs in oil & gas portfolio Source text: (bit.ly/2fsHkK8) Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO