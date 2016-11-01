Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* Expects adjusted expense for full year 2016 to be about $56 billion excluding legal expense - SEC filing

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - expects total net charge-offs of about $4.75 billion for 2016, increase from 2015 driven by loan growth, higher charge-offs in oil & gas portfolio