BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Chimera Investment Corp :
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.92
* Qtrly core earnings of $0.68 per share
* Qtrly interest income $251 million versus $211.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO